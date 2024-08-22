Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro accuses Donald Trump of promoting "antisemitic tropes" after Truth Social posts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro accused Donald Trump of promoting "antisemitic tropes" after the former president called him a "highly overrated Jewish governor."

The former president made the comment on his social media site, Truth Social, just after midnight Thursday. Shapiro addressed the Democratic National Convention a few hours earlier.

"I think it's clear over the last few weeks, Donald Trump is obsessed with me and obsessed with continuing to spew hate and division in our politics," Shapiro said. "He's someone who's routinely peddled antisemitic tropes like this."

Rabbi Beth Janus is co-president of the Board of Rabbis of Greater Philadelphia, and she said the former president's comment could fuel antisemitism.

"We're scared, and this kind of language scares us even more," Janus said. "To distinguish between who the Jewish governors are and the other governors is a dangerous precedent."

She added, "To reduce him to the 'Jewish governor' feels very condescending, and it feels like a dog whistle."

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt posted to the social media site, X, asking, "Why does former President Trump feel the need to specifically call out that Governor Josh Shapiro is Jewish? Why does he feel compelled to falsely tell the world that Gov Shapiro 'has done nothing for Israel?' This election should be about issues, not identity. The campaign should be about debating policy not invoking prejudices."