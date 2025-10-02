Pennsylvania farmer's market shop owner offered teen money, drugs for sex, Bucks County DA says

A Quakertown Farmers Market shop owner is accused of victimizing at least two underage employees and soliciting at least one to perform a sexual act in exchange for drugs and money, according to the Bucks County district attorney. Prosecutors believe there could be more victims.

Joseph Grossman, who owned Poppy's Peanuts inside the Quakertown Farmers Market, was arrested in August by the Richland Township police and charged with promoting the prostitution of a minor and corruption of minors.

A second victim came forward in September, the DA's office said.

Bucks County District Attorney's Office

A 17-year-old girl told police that Grossman would make inappropriate comments and allegedly touch her legs and back while she worked at Poppy's Peanuts. She told police that after she quit, Grossman allegedly kept contacting her on social media and asked her to meet him at the store after-hours to perform a sex act for money and marijuana, the DA's office said.

After Grossman's arrest was announced, a second victim went to the police with similar accusations.

Grossman allegedly made vulgar comments to the second victim and touched her hips, back and shoulders, according to the DA's office. She told police Grossman gave her drugs, but she didn't report being offered money for a sexual act, the DA's office said.

Grossman was charged with additional counts of corruption of minors after the second victim came forward.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with a similar experience with Grossman to call the police.

"This is a business that largely caters to families, to children. It's an ice cream shop, it's an old-fashioned candy shop and he employs minors," District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. "We have concerns that his behavior was ongoing for several months. We have concerns that there may be other victims, and that's why we're appealing to the community."

Grossman is out on bail awaiting trial, according to the DA's office.