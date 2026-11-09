Philadelphia Eagles send Jordan Davis to Jacksonville Jaguars for draft picks ahead of trade deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars for two draft picks ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

The Eagles acquired a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick for Davis.

"We are extremely grateful to Jordan for his contributions to our team on the field and in the Philadelphia community since we drafted him five years ago," the Eagles wrote in a statement. "He has been a key contributor to our team culture and on-field success, which included two Super Bowl appearances and a world championship in 2024. His growth and development as both a player and leader are a testament to his hard work and character. We wish Jordan nothing but continued success."

The Birds are expected to be active at the trade deadline after losing their seventh straight game Sunday, falling to 2-7 on the year.

ESPN reports that the Eagles have told teams they aren't trading defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, at the deadline. The Eagles are prioritizing giving Ojomo an extension in the offseason to pair him with defensive tackle Jalen Carter, according to ESPN.

The Eagles traded Davis months after signing him to a three-year, $78 million contract extension in the offseason after he had a career year in 2025. In nine games in the 2026 season, Davis has 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Philadelphia traded up in the 2022 NFL draft to select Davis to eventually take the reins from Eagles legend Fletcher Cox. They drafted him on the same night they acquired A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Davis started a run of the Eagles selecting former University of Georgia defensive players, as the Birds built a defense that helped them win a Super Bowl in the 2024 season.

The Eagles now have 10 picks in the first two rounds of the next three drafts.