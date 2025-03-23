Jonas Brothers set to perform at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park this summer as part of 20th anniversary tour
Millennial music fans are in for a sweet treat this summer. The Jonas Brothers are bringing their newly announced "JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour" to two arenas in the Greater Philadelphia area this August – Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The New Jersey natives' tour announcement comes as the brothers host JONASCON, a festival celebrating their two decades of music-making, at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford on Sunday. The convention is just the beginning of a full-circle celebration of the Jonas Brothers' 20-year journey from performing in malls to making stadium headlines, according to a news release from LiveNation.
The 43-date tour begins on Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium before coming to Philadelphia for stop No. 3. Similarly to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, JONAS20 will feature sounds from all of the brothers' different eras, including solo work from Nick and Joe, plus hits from DNCE and Nick Jonas & the Administration.
The JoBros will have fan-favorite guests like Marshmello, who the brothers collaborated with on hits like "Leave Before You Love Me" and "Slow Motion." Throwback bands, The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls will also join the tour in select cities.
Boy band fans can sign up for Artist Presale now through Wednesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. But you'll have to act fast and set those alarms because the Artist Presale will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. General ticket sales will begin Friday at 10 a.m.
Fans who can't make the Philadelphia or New Jersey tour stops have "A Little Bit Longer" to see the brothers on stage. Here's a full list of tour dates for the JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour.
Aug. 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Aug. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Aug. 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Aug. 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Aug. 28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Aug. 31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
Sept. 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sept. 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sept. 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sept. 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sept. 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)
Oct. 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Oct. 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Oct. 5 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 7 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Oct. 8 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Oct. 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Oct. 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Oct. 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Oct. 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Oct. 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Oct. 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Oct. 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Oct. 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Oct. 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct. 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Nov. 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Nov. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 4 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Nov. 5 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Nov. 6 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Nov. 8 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Nov. 9 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Nov. 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Nov. 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena