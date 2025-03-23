Jonas Brothers set to perform at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park this summer as part of 20th anniversary tour

Millennial music fans are in for a sweet treat this summer. The Jonas Brothers are bringing their newly announced "JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour" to two arenas in the Greater Philadelphia area this August – Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The New Jersey natives' tour announcement comes as the brothers host JONASCON, a festival celebrating their two decades of music-making, at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford on Sunday. The convention is just the beginning of a full-circle celebration of the Jonas Brothers' 20-year journey from performing in malls to making stadium headlines, according to a news release from LiveNation.

The 43-date tour begins on Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium before coming to Philadelphia for stop No. 3. Similarly to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, JONAS20 will feature sounds from all of the brothers' different eras, including solo work from Nick and Joe, plus hits from DNCE and Nick Jonas & the Administration.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform during Times Square New Year's Eve 2025 Celebration on Dec. 31, 2024, in New York City. John Lamparski2024 / Getty Images

The JoBros will have fan-favorite guests like Marshmello, who the brothers collaborated with on hits like "Leave Before You Love Me" and "Slow Motion." Throwback bands, The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls will also join the tour in select cities.

Boy band fans can sign up for Artist Presale now through Wednesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. But you'll have to act fast and set those alarms because the Artist Presale will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. General ticket sales will begin Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans who can't make the Philadelphia or New Jersey tour stops have "A Little Bit Longer" to see the brothers on stage. Here's a full list of tour dates for the JONAS20: Living The Dream Tour.

Aug. 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Aug. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Aug. 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug. 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Aug. 28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Aug. 31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Sept. 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sept. 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sept. 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sept. 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sept. 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)

Oct. 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct. 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Oct. 5 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 7 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Oct. 8 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct. 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Oct. 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct. 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Oct. 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Oct. 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Oct. 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct. 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Oct. 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Oct. 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Nov. 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Nov. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 4 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Nov. 5 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Nov. 6 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Nov. 8 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Nov. 9 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Nov. 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Nov. 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena