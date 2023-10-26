Lockdown lifted at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey after reports of active shooter

BURLINGTON COUNTY (CBS) -- A lockdown was lifted at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, after reports of an active shooter, the military base posted on X on Thursday.

JBMDL gave an "all clear" and says they've confirmed all members of the Air Force base are safe.

The base was on lockdown for roughly 20 minutes after posting it on X at 3:21 p.m.

We appreciate the public’s continued support — JointBaseMDL (@jointbasemdl) October 26, 2023

JBMDL is located 18 miles southeast of Trenton, New Jersey and roughly 40 miles away from Philadelphia. It's the only tri-service base in the United States and includes units from all six armed forces branches and spans 42,000 acres.

The base is more than 20 miles from east to west and stretches into multiple New Jersey towns and counties.

It spans into parts of Ocean County and Burlington County.

The base originated in 1941 as Fort Dix Army Air Force Base.

In 2009, Fort Dix merged with the Air Force's McGuire Air Force Base and the Naval Air Engineering Station Lakehurst to form the JBMDL.