Philadelphia's John's Roast Pork will add Cooper Sharp cheese to its menu this week

John's Roast Pork will add Cooper Sharp cheese to its on menu on Friday

John's Roast Pork, the award-winning Philadelphia sandwich shop, will be making an addition to its menu this week.

John Bucci, the store's owner, announced on Facebook on Tuesday that starting on Friday, customers can get Cooper Sharp cheese on all of the shop's sandwiches.

For decades, John's Roast Pork has only served American, sharp and mild provolone cheese on its sandwiches, and those options will remain despite adding Cooper Sharp.

People in Bucci's Facebook comments were mostly fans of the decision to add Cooper Sharp to the menu.

"It's gonna change the game! A great cheesesteak just got even greater," Jeff Bass wrote.

"An unstoppable superpower just became even more unstoppable," Justin Meckes wrote.

Over the last several years, Cooper Sharp has become a popular option to put on cheesesteaks in the Philadelphia region, most notably by Angelo's Pizzeria at 9th and Fitzwater streets.

John's Roast Pork has been serving Philly since 1930, and they offer much more than cheesesteaks. The roast pork is one of the best in the city, and they also serve up other sandwiches and other delicious sides.