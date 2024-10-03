Hollydell Ice Arena and Philadelphia Rebels auction Gaudreau brothers' jerseys to benefit family

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew's jerseys are up for auction.

The Philadelphia Rebels junior team and the Hollydell Ice Arena, where both men played, are holding the auction.

The auction is for their jerseys from their days at Gloucester Catholic High School to their pro jerseys.

The bidding ends on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The highest bid as of Oct. 3 is Johnny Gaudreau's Dubuque Fighting Saints [USHL] #8 jersey at $900.

In a social media post, Hollydell Ice Arena and Philadelphia Rebels said all the proceeds from the auction will go to the Gaudreau family.

A suspected drunk driver killed the brothers in August.