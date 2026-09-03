John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty's prison sentence commuted by President Trump, lawyer says

Former Philadelphia labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty was granted an early release from prison after President Trump agreed to sign a commutation to end his six-year sentence early, his attorney George Bochetto confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia Thursday.

Dougherty was convicted in 2023 of bribing a city councilmember and embezzling about $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was also found guilty in November 2021 in his first trial on counts of bribery and fraud in connection with using former Councilmember Bobby Henon to advance work and projects for IBEW Local 98.

Dougherty was sentenced to six years in prison in July 2024 and has four years left in his sentence.

As of Thursday night, records on the Office of the Pardon Attorney website do not yet show a commutation approval. The agency's website shows Mr. Trump denied a commutation of sentence for Dougherty in July.

There's no word at this time on when Dougherty could get out of a federal penitentiary in Lewisburg.

Dougherty served as the head of IBEW Local 98 for nearly 30 years and was a longtime Democratic power broker in Pennsylvania politics.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the White House for confirmation and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.