John Dougherty found guilty in federal embezzlement, conspiracy trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia labor titan John Dougherty and co-defendant Brian Burrows were found guilty Thursday by a jury in their federal embezzlement trial. Dougherty and Burrows will be sentenced later.

The jury has been wrestling with allegations Dougherty used funds from the electrician's union IBEW Local 98 to make an avalanche of personal purchases -- which prosecutors said amounted to more than $600,000.

Dougherty was also accused of using union money to pay contractors for work done at homes and businesses owned by himself, as well as friends and family.

Dougherty was also on the hook for claims he hired nieces and nephews for no-show work with the union, according to prosecutors.

Wiretap evidence, spreadsheets, grids, ledgers, bank statements and a so-called "binder of madness" kept by one of the prosecution's key witnesses were introduced to try to convince the jury panel Dougherty committed a pattern of crimes in spending Local 98 cash.

Dougherty's co-defendant, Brian Burrows, an ex-union president, is also charged in the scheme. His alleged crime -- hiring contractor Anthony Massa, the government's key witness, to renovate a bathroom in his home for tens of thousands of dollars. Burrows, evidence showed, directed Massa to submit the work bill directly to Local 98.

Dougherty was already convicted in 2021 at a separate trial on bribery counts. A jury found he used his power to corruptly influence official action taken by a city council member named Bobby Henon. Henon was sentenced for his role and is currently in prison serving his sentence.

Officially, prosecutors declined to speculate on Dougherty's possible exposure if he were to be convicted for a second time.

The trial is the second of three for Local 98's former powerbroker. It comes seven years after FBI agents fanned out across the city on a warm August day carrying out raids at Dougherty's South Philadelphia home, his businesses and a union hall in Spring Garden.

Dougherty has vehemently maintained his innocence. His defense team has attempted to discredit the government's chief witness, Massa, as a liar.

Dougherty said his attorneys did more than cast doubt about Massa's testimony to the jury. "They told the truth," he said when leaving court earlier this week.

In closing arguments, Greg Pagano, an attorney representing Dougherty, told jurors the union leader was always advancing the cause of Local 98.

Dougherty is quick to tell reporters about the union's vast amount of growth in the time he took over as its business manager. He said annual hours ballooned from two to 4.5 million. Dougherty alleges he was targeted by the federal government for the union's "out-front" image projected through the scope of work Local 98 was amassing.

In the government's 2021 trial, a jury concluded Dougherty was able to exert pressure and influence over city officials and business leaders to secure work for Local 98.