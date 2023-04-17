Ex-Philadelphia councilmember Bobby Henon reports to prison in bribery case

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia city councilmember Bobby Henon reported to Fort Dix camp in New Jersey to begin his prison sentence after he was convicted in a bribery and corruption trial with union boss John Dougherty, his lawyer told CBS News Philadelphia Monday.

Henon was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Henon and Dougherty were convicted on 10 of 18 corruption counts in a two-month-long trial in 2021.

Henon served on city council for a decade, representing Northeast Philadelphia as a Democrat.

Before that, Henon was an electrician and political director of the powerful International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, or IBEW 98.

After he was elected to city council, Henon remained on IBEW's payroll, meaning he continued to collect his $70,000 union salary on top of his $140,000 paycheck from serving the city.

That does not violate council rules, but federal prosecutors convinced a jury that Henon's union salary wasn't for legitimate work.

Instead, they say it was a bribe from Dougherty, who was trying to use Henon's status on city council to benefit his own personal and professional goals.

Henon told reporters earlier this year he'll honor the judge's sentencing and plans to return to community service after.

"The judge gave me a sentence," he said in March, "and I'm going to honor that and get right back into community service."