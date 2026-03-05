Meet John Worley, the Delaware County man who kept Team USA healthy during gold medal run

The U.S. men's hockey team brought home gold from Milan Cortina less than two weeks ago, and a guy who played a key role in keeping the men's hockey team healthy during its magical run is, of course, from Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

"You know how Delco is. My brother and sister still live in the area," John Worley said. "My brother lives in our hometown, and my sister lives in Aston."

Worley is a Ridley Park native, West Chester University alum and current Minnesota Wild athletic trainer. He was on the bench as the U.S. stunned Canada for their first gold medal since 1980.

"I didn't black out," Worley said of Jack Hughes' game-winning goal. "I just remember the complete excitement, throwing my arms up in the air and jumping up and down. And just then, you turn to the people you work with and the players nearby. And it's a complete Kumbaya-like love fest."

Before joining the Wild and helping Team USA bring home gold, Worley spent a decade as the Flyers' head athletic trainer. He said the experience was unbelievable.

"To grow up, and I'm old enough to see — I watched the Stanley Cup games live that the Flyers won," Worley said. "When you see Bobby Clarke and Paul Holmgren and others walk down the hallway and you work with and for these people, and we cannot forget Mr. Ed Snider, who was a phenomenal person in the lineage of Philadelphia Flyer hockey, as we all know and respect."

But all roads for Worley lead back to his hometown, and he's grateful for each experience from Ridley Park to Olympic gold.

"I look back on my career," he said, "and I've been so fortunate and lucky to have the path that I've had, to be very honest."