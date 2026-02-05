Meet "Johnny Q," the World War II veteran from New Jersey who just turned 100: "He's an anomaly"

A World War II Navy veteran from Vineland, New Jersey, just marked a milestone birthday, and truly, what better way to celebrate than on board a battleship?

That's exactly what John Quinesso Sr. did on Thursday on the Battleship New Jersey.

"I'm honored that I played a small part in preserving our country," the veteran known better as "Johnny Q" said to a crowd of people at a luncheon honoring him.

After high school, Johnny Q enlisted in the Navy and served on a different ship as a radio operator. He recalled being the person who gave everyone on board the news that the war was over.

John Quinesso Sr., a World War II veteran from South Jersey, still drives himself everywhere he needs to go. CBS News Philadelphia

Johnny Q said at the time, they were off the coast of Guam and preparing for the invasion of Japan, but things changed quickly. He got a message from headquarters in Pearl Harbor that the Japanese surrendered, ending the war.

Johnny Q said he then "abandoned all protocol" and bolted for the captain's cabin to tell him the war was over, and the message eventually spread to the rest of the crew.

"My God, I'm telling you. Here I am, a 19-year-old kid. I seen men jumping out of their costumes, hugging each other, kissing each other," Johnny Q said. "These are men with families back home. They didn't know if they were going to see them again."

Late last month, Johnny Q turned 100 years old. The Battleship New Jersey hosted a belated birthday celebration for him.

"He still drives, he lives alone, he goes to all of his doctor's appointments. He's very independent and self-sufficient," Johnny Q's son, John Quinesso Jr. said. He continued, "He's an anomaly! Really at this stage in the game."

Like any good party, there were some surprises for the centenarian. He was awarded the state's highest military honor among other awards presented from lawmakers, the county and Battleship New Jersey volunteers.

"Very proud moment today. Very proud of him, very proud of what he's done for our country and how he's still giving back," Quinesso Jr. said.

For more than 20 years, Johnny Q has volunteered at Battleship New Jersey. Both the 100-year-old and his son agree that staying busy is part of the reason he got to this age.

"I'm an old sailor and I want to get my sea legs back, so I came aboard to become a tour guide," Johnny Q said with a smile.

He added the battleship is like a second home, and his fellow volunteers are like family.

"That's what keeps me young. If you sit home and just twiddle your fingers, you won't last long," Johnny Q said.