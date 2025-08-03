77-year-old man killed in machinery accident at farm in Cinnaminson, New Jersey

Bucks County DA's Office investigating road rage shooting after man shot by police | Digital Brief

Police in South Jersey are investigating after a man was killed in a farming accident in Cinnaminson Sunday morning.

Multiple emergency response crews were sent to Hunters Farm, on Union Landing Road, for a reported farming accident at around 10:15 a.m., Cinnaminson police said.

Investigators arrived at the farm and said that 77-year-old John Howard Hunter had died as a result of a machinery accident. Exact details surrounding the accident were not immediately provided by police.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.