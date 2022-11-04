Final campaign push underway in Pennsylvania before midterms

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The balance of power is at stake, and one of the pivotal races in Pennsylvania is for the U.S. Senate. The race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is still neck and neck, and both candidates are making stops in the area this weekend.

Fetterman stopped in Delaware County on Friday and he will be back in the area over the next three days.

Oz is also making a push trying to shore up his base in these final days.

This race has drawn national and international attention, and this weekend, some star power is also hitting the campaign trail.

Speaking with supporters during a campaign stop at the Watkins Avenue Senior Center in Upper Darby, Fetterman touched on inflation, minimum wage, abortion rights and his own recovery after suffering a stroke in May.

"I will miss words, that's not a secret," Fetterman said. "Sometimes, I'll mush two words together, but I keep getting better and better every day."

"I just fundamentally believe that is a choice that always belongs to every woman and it's between her and her doctor," Fetterman said of abortion rights.

The Democratic candidate for Senate is trying to shore up support, crisscrossing Pennsylvania but focusing on Philadelphia and its suburbs before Election Day.

His republican opponent Oz is also making a push, rallying grassroots supporters Friday near Harrisburg and in Allegheny County.

"Stop the partisan bickering and deal with the problems you guys have been telling me about for the last year plus," Oz said.

All eyes are on Pennsylvania.

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has Fetterman slightly ahead with 51% of likely voters. Oz at 49%.

Late this week, Fetterman's camp received a star-powered endorsement from Oprah, who helped launch Oz's TV career.

Oz's campaign declined an interview Friday but said in a statement: "Dr. Oz loves Oprah and respects the fact that they have different politics. He believes we need more balance and less extremism in Washington."

It will be a fight to the finish, and Fetterman says his campaign is focused on better serving Pennsylvania.

"I do really try to be an example of someone that got knocked down that you have to get back up," Fetterman said.

Fetterman will campaign with President Joe Biden and former President Obama in Philadelphia on Saturday and then he heads to Bucks County on Sunday.

Oz will be in the Lehigh Valley on Sunday and Montgomery County on Monday.