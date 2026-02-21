Philadelphia 76ers drop fourth straight game in 126-111 loss to New Orleans Pelicans

The Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers dropped their fourth straight game in loss to the Pelicans.

Jordan Poole highlighted a 23-point performance with five 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans outscored Philadelphia 60-35 during the final 21 minutes to beat the Sixers 126-111 on Saturday night.

Zion Williamson added 21 points, Saddiq Bey had 20, and 17-year veteran center DeAndre Jordan grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked four shots.

Jordan entered the night having appeared in just two games this season, and had not played since Oct. 29. He made his presence felt defensively during 32 minutes on the court against the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. 25 for the 76ers. They lost their fourth straight game but remained in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Sixers led from late in the first quarter until the final two minutes of the third, and by as many as 11 points.

But the Pelicans chipped away and Jeremiah Fears' free throws put New Orleans back in the lead at 91-89.

Karlo Matkovic followed with a corner 3 and three free throws after being fouled on another deep shot. That gave him nine points — starting with his cutting dunk as he was fouled — during a 40-point period for the Pelicans.

New Orleans surged to a 97-91 lead by the end of three quarters and opened the fourth quarter on a 23-8 run, capped by Poole's 3 that make it 120-99 with 5:20 left.

New Orleans remained comfortably in front from there, with Poole's virtually squelching any chance of a late Sixers comeback.

Herb Jones scored 14 points and Bryce McGowens 13 for the Pelicans, who combined to make 17 3s and shot 50% from deep. Matkovic finished with 12 points.

VJ Edgecombe scored 14 for Philadelphia, which shot 31.4% in the second half, missing 21 of 24 3-point attempts after halftime.

Up next

76ers: At Minnesota on Sunday night.

Pelicans: Host Golden State on Tuesday night.