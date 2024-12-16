Philadelphia 76ers reveal new timeline for latest Joel Embiid injury

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without center Joel Embiid for at least one week due to an injury suffered against the Indiana Pacers last week. The Sixers said Monday that Embiid remains out with a right sinus fracture and will be re-evaluated in about one week.

Embiid suffered the fracture in Philadelphia's 121-107 loss to Indiana last Friday night.

Late in the first half Friday, Embiid and Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin were battling when the Sixers' big man caught an errant forearm and elbow to the bridge of his nose.

As the play continued, Embiid fell to the ground and remained near the Sixers' bench, clutching his face.

Trainers tend to Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center on December 13, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Friday's game was just Embiid's sixth of the season — he had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in 17 1/2 minutes.

Embiid has missed 17 games this season due to swelling in his left knee and was suspended three games for pushing a reporter.

For the Sixers, it's the latest blow in a season to forget. At 7-16, Philadelphia has one of the worst records in the NBA. The Sixers' "Big Three" — Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George — have played parts of just three games together this season.

Embiid wasn't the only player the Sixers lost to injury in Friday's loss to Indiana.

Rookie Jared McCain — the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October and November — suffered a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee against the Pacers and is out indefinitely.

The Sixers begin a home-and-home with the 7-18 Hornets on Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. Philadelphia will be off until Friday, when it will host Charlotte at the Wells Fargo Center.