Joel Embiid fined $50K for making "lewd gesture" in Philadelphia 76ers-Boston Celtics game

Joel Embiid was fined $50,000 for making a "lewd gesture" during the Philadelphia 76ers' 109-108 loss to the Boston Celtics Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The NBA said the incident happened with 7:08 left in the first quarter of the game.

Embiid responded quickly to the fine with a post on social media.

"Yall better start fining the refs for doing the "Lewd", "blocking foul" gesture since I'm not allowed to do it #NFL," the former NBA MVP wrote on X.

Embiid has been fined multiple times for the "lewd gesture," which is his D-Generation X/Triple H celebration.

Last season, he was fined $75,000 by the NBA for making "obscene gestures" vs. the Celtics. In 2023, Embiid was fined $35,000 by the NBA for the same gesture.

Embiid and the Sixers are 4-1 so far in the 2025-26 season as the team continues to monitor his health with a minutes restriction.

Embiid had 20 points in the loss to to the Celtics on Halloween night in 25 minutes. He's out Sunday night's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

In four games, Embiid is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's also shooting 38.9% on 3-pointers.

Embiid will likely return to the lineup when the Sixers play the Chicago Bulls on the road Tuesday night.