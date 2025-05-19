Former President Joe Biden says "cancer touches us all" after diagnosis

What's next for Biden after cancer diagnosis?

Former President Joe Biden expressed his gratitude Monday for an outpouring of support after his office announced he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer a day earlier.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden said in a social media post. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians after the Friday diagnosis, his office said. The former president was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," according to his office's statement. And while the statement noted that Biden has a "more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

Former President Joe Biden speaks at a conference in Chicago, April 15, 2025. Nam Y. Huh / AP

Meanwhile, reaction from officials from all sides of the political spectrum poured in following the announcement Sunday. From former President Barack Obama to President Trump, leaders expressed warm wishes to the Biden family and hope for his recovery.

Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social Sunday that "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis."

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," the president added.

Biden, 82, left office in January as the oldest president in history, after his decision to end his bid for a second term months earlier.