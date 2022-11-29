Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road.

Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide.

According to police, officers responded to the area near Darby Creek shortly before 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 for reports of a body found.

Investigators identified the body as Reynolds, who was reported missing from North Philadelphia on Nov. 4.

Police said an autopsy revealed Reynolds died from multiple stab wounds.

Authorities believe the homicide happened in the 3700 block of North Darien Street in Philadelphia.

The investigation has been turned over to the Philadelphia Police Department, according to Norwood police.

There's no word if any arrests have been made, but police claim a suspect has been developed.