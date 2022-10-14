Watch Live: Mayor Kenney, other city leaders to encourage residents to vote in upcoming election
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney and other leaders will hold a press conference on Friday to urge residents to vote in the upcoming election in November. The briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia.
- When: Friday, Oct.14, 2022.
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device
