Watch Live: Mayor Kenney, other city leaders to encourage residents to vote in upcoming election

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney and other leaders will hold a press conference on Friday to urge residents to vote in the upcoming election in November. The briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed above on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • When: Friday, Oct.14, 2022.
  • Time: 10:30 a.m.
First published on October 14, 2022 / 9:01 AM

