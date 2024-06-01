Jill Biden stops by Pittsburgh for Pride festivities

Jill Biden attends Pittsburgh Pride Jill Biden attends Pittsburgh Pride 00:59

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First Lady Jill Biden was in Pittsburgh on Saturday for the Pittsburgh Pride festivities.

After speaking at Erie County Community College's 2024 commencement ceremony on Saturday morning, Biden came to Pittsburgh Pride.

She addressed the crowd in Allegheny Commons Park West. She said amidst attempts to strip the rights of community members nationwide, the courage of those celebrating this month has never been more important.

"History teaches us that our rights and freedoms don't disappear overnight," Biden said. "They disappear slowly, subtly, silently, a book ban, a court decision, a 'Don't Say Gay' law."

"In some way, all of you here today have called upon your courage, and you've used your voice to say we will not go back," she added.

Biden also took time to meet with festivalgoers before her speech. More than 80,000 people painted the streets of Pittsburgh with the colors of the rainbow, coming together to celebrate love and unity with the LGBTQ+ community.

