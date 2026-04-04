Jesús Luzardo strikes out 11, Trea Turner hits go-ahead RBI double as Phillies edge Rockies

Trea Turner hit a go-ahead RBI double in the fifth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Saturday.

Turner finished with two hits, and Kyle Schwarber added an RBI double in the first inning.

Jesús Luzardo (1-1) allowed one run on five hits over 6 2/3 innings while striking out 11 and walking none in a strong bounce-back outing after a rough start to the season. Chase Dollander (1-1) took the loss in relief after allowing one run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Turner worked a leadoff walk and scored when Schwarber lined a double to left field to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the first.

Colorado tied the game in the third as Troy Johnston singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Brett Sullivan's RBI single to right.

Brandon Marsh singled and was advanced by J.T. Realmuto and Justin Crawford before Turner doubled to left field to put the Phillies up 2-1.

Crawford later stole second base for the first stolen base of his major league career.

The Phillies' bullpen preserved the lead late. José Alvarado recorded the final out of the seventh while Brad Keller pitched a scoreless eighth. Jhoan Duran worked a perfect ninth for his third save of the year.

RHP Taijuan Walker (0-1, 11.57 ERA) gets the start for the Phillies, while RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (0-0, 1.93 ERA) takes the mound for the Rockies in game three of the series.