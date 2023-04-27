Jerry Springer, iconic TV show host and former mayor of Cincinnati, dead at 79

Jerry Springer, the TV talk show host and television personality who briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati, has died, his publicist confirmed to CBS News on Thursday morning. He was 79.

A former attorney and politician, Springer was elected the 56th mayor of Cincinnati in 1977 and held the role until 1978. He is known best for his namesake talk series, "Jerry Springer," which ran for nearly three decades.

In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York. Richard Drew / AP

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.