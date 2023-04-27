Watch CBS News

Jerry Springer dies at age 79 after illness

Jerry Springer, whose controversial talk show was a staple of daytime television for three decades, has died at the age of 79. Prior to becoming a TV host, Springer also briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati in the late 1970s.
