Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr
Disney vs. DeSantis
Chernobyl Anniversary
Freddie Mercury Auction
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pence appears for 7 hours before grand jury
U.S. takes new steps to reduce migrant arrivals with Title 42 set to end
Carolyn Bryant Donham, key figure in Emmett Till's lynching, has died
Democrats see abortion as winning issue with 2024 Biden reelection launch
3 in custody in Texas prom after-party shooting that injured 11
E. Jean Carroll said she kept quiet about rape accusation out of "fear" of Trump
Brittney Griner gives first press conference since Russian detainment
Judge to rule on accused Pentagon leaker's detention at later date
Jerry Springer, iconic TV show host, dead at 79
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Jerry Springer dies at age 79 after illness
Jerry Springer, whose controversial talk show was a staple of daytime television for three decades, has died at the age of 79. Prior to becoming a TV host, Springer also briefly served as mayor of Cincinnati in the late 1970s.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On