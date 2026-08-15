Jeremiah Wells pulls off upset in hometown at UFC 330 in Philadelphia: "He proved everybody wrong"

UFC 330 took over South Philadelphia Saturday night with fans coming from around the world to see some of the best mixed martial arts competitors in action.

Jeremiah Wells, the only Philadelphia fighter to get into the cage at UFC 330, had some fans in the crowd at Xfinity Mobile Arena, but the odds were against him.

"He was an underdog, and he proved everybody wrong," said Ryan Morrison, of New Jersey.

The 39-year-old had the upset of the night, winning by submission with a "guillotine choke" in the third and final round against Myktybek Orolbai.

Jeremiah Wells, right, chokes Myktybek Orolbai in a welterweight fight at the UFC 330 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Derik Hamilton

"I'm high off life right now," Wells said. "It hasn't hit me yet, and it probably won't hit me until like a week later."

CBS News Philadelphia was with Wells in Frankford at Marquez MMA this past week during training.

The former IATSE Local 8 union member used to set up events at the arena. Now, he's living out his wildest dream.

"I'm so happy, not just for me, but for my teammates, my family, because if I win, they win," Wells said. "Usually, I'm always like, if we go out so far away, I'm worried about like taking them away from their family, taking away from our businesses. But this time we didn't have to go to work; we home."

After the win, Wells shouted out King James.

"I want to welcome LeBron James to the city of Brotherly Love," Wells said.

What's next for Wells? He said he has adult things to do on his agenda — like cleaning his house, walking his dog and going back to the gym.