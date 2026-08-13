Philly's Jeremiah Wells worked at Xfinity Mobile Arena. He's now on UFC 330 main card vs. Myktybek Orolbai.

It's fight week at Marquez MMA in Philadelphia, and Jeremiah Wells has been training at the Frankford gym in the lead-up to UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

"Wells is a dog," John Marquez, owner of Marquez MMA, said. "This fight, he's going to bring that Philly grit. Philly is different. I travel all around the world for fights, and we're definitely a different breed."

The 39-year-old West Philadelphia native is the only local fighter on the main card, set to square off against Myktybek Orolbai.

"It means a lot, to be honest," Wells said. "It really means a lot."

Wells didn't grow up training in MMA. He got into the sport later in life. He said he began training around 2010 when he was 24 years old. Two years later, he became pro. In 2021, he made his UFC debut.

Before his MMA career, Wells was a union guy with Local 8.

"I used to set up events. I helped set up the pope in front of the Art Museum," Wells said. "I also helped set events up in Wells Fargo [Center]. I knew one day I'll be fighting in there. And yeah, here we are today."

The journey, Wells feels, was a calling for him and one he's thrilled to share with his hometown.

"My dream is to fight in Philly," he said.

And that dream will come true Saturday night.