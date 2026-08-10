With UFC 330 in town, Philadelphia fighting legend Eddie Alvarez focused on next generation

One Philadelphia MMA bare-knuckle boxer has a decorated career, fighting in bouts across the globe. CBS News Philadelphia caught up with 215 legend Eddie Alvarez before UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena this weekend.

The Kensington native, nicknamed the "Underground King," fondly remembers walking into Front Street Gym at 8.

"Frank Kubach was in the office, and he gave me a permission slip that I needed to get my parents to sign to box, and that was the beginning of Front Street Gym," Alvarez said. "It's the epitome of Kensington, Philadelphia fighting, and it was a place to get off the streets."

The North Catholic High School alum played football, wrestled, and ran track, but he turned down college offers to pursue MMA.

"I've always loved combat sports," he said. "It checked all my boxes."

That pursuit featured what felt like 100 unsanctioned bouts, but instead of in a gym, they were in a bar or in the streets.

"I was getting in fights every weekend in bars when you're underage with friends," Alvarez said. "Then you start seeing friends getting convicted and you have to open up your eyes."

After training hard, his eyes opened to the pros. In 2003, he fought in his first professional MMA bout. It was the start of a knockout career, as Alvarez became the first fighter to win championships in UFC and Bellator MMA.

"It's always the lead-up and the journey to the belt that's more important than the belt itself," Alvarez said. "The belt sits on the shelf and collects dust. Number one, I've been a drug-free athlete my entire life and did my career with integrity. And it's important not to lose your family. It's hard to do that juggling act when you're chasing greatness."

Now Alvarez is focused on the next generation, coaching kids at his gym, Underground Kings.

"This sport has given me so much," Alvarez said. "I'm so abundant in my life with my family and what I want to represent is the greatest coach on earth."

Alvarez is thrilled that UFC 330 is coming to his hometown.

"I love it," Alvarez said. "I wish they'd come more because the fans love it."