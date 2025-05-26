Bensalem man facing charges after chasing man with knife, attempting to run him over multiple times, police say

A man from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police say he chased a man with a knife, and then attempted to run him over in his SUV "numerous times."

According to a release, police were called to the intersection of Bristol Pike and Red Lion Road in Bensalem just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, for a reported disturbance. When police arrived, the victim stated that a man, unknown to him, pulled up next to him and began screaming. The man, who police identified as Jeffrey Santucci, then exited the vehicle with a large knife in his hand and chased the man.

When Santucci was unable to catch him, that's when police say he got into his SUV and attempted to run the man over. He then stopped, backed up and tried to run him over again.

Santucci then went south on Bristol Pike, immediately made a U-turn, and attempted to run the man over a third time. After that, he entered Philadelphia via Red Lion Road and then returned to Bristol Pike traveling north. Police said he swerved across traffic onto Red Lion Road and attempted again to run over the victim, who was standing on the side of the road.

He then spun his tires and did circles, trying to strike the victim a fifth time before finally fleeing northbound on Bristol Pike. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, police said.

Santucci was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person, and other related offenses. He was released from custody after bail was set at $75,000 unsecured.

Police said Santucci was possibly jealous of a woman that the victim was dating, and that may have motivated the attack.