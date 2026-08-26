Philadelphia Eagles owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie to be inducted into team's Hall of Fame

Philadelphia Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame this year.

"Jeffrey's legacy and relentless dedication to this team are the reasons why we – the selection committee – felt it was important to recognize him with the organization's highest honor," Eagles legend Ron Jaworski said in a news release.

Lurie is one of only five owners in NFL history to have earned 300 combined victories, four Super Bowl trips and multiple Super Bowl championships, according to the Eagles.

Lurie will be honored at halftime when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football on Oct. 26.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Brandon Graham celebrate on the field with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after unveiling the Super Bowl LIX champions banner at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4, 2025. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

"Being selected to the Eagles Hall of Fame is one of the greatest honors of my life," Lurie said in the Eagles' announcement. "It is truly rewarding to know that I will now join a distinguished group of legends who have all made significant contributions to this organization. From the very moment I became owner, I have been deeply committed to delivering a champion – both on and off the field – that our fans and city can be proud of."

Lurie purchased the franchise in May 1994. He also founded the Eagles Autism Foundation and has donated tens of millions of dollars to autism research and support programs.

In July, Lurie received the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award at the ESPYs for his work supporting the autism community.

Under Lurie's leadership, the Eagles have also contributed to the sanctioning of girls flag football in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, revitalized 29 playgrounds in the Philadelphia area, provided funding to youth organizations in the region and established Lincoln Financial Field as one of the greenest stadiums in the world, according to the team.