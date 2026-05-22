Jefferson Methodist Hospital in South Philadelphia to reopen Saturday morning

Jefferson Methodist Hospital in South Philadelphia will reopen Saturday morning, days after a power outage forced evacuations and a temporary closure.

The hospital plans to reopen and resume operations at 7 a.m. Saturday.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to the successful response effort and helped ensure the safety and well-being of our patients," Jefferson Health CEO Dr. Joseph Cacchione said in a statement. "This swift reopening is a testament to the dedication, coordination, and rapid response of hundreds of Jefferson colleagues and partners who worked around-the-clock to maintain our patients' uninterrupted care."

On Tuesday night, the hospital was forced to evacuate and relocate patients to nearby hospitals in the city after a pipe burst caused a power outage. The evacuations continued into Wednesday morning, and the hospital has been closed since.

Police told CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday night that a pipe burst in the hospital's basement, filling it with about 3 feet of water. It caused the power outage and was the reason why the backup generator didn't activate, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

No injuries or complications were reported during the transfer of patients.