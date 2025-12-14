Watch CBS News
Vice President JD Vance to speak at Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, warehouse Tuesday

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philadelphia
Vice President JD Vance will speak at a warehouse in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Tuesday. 

According to a ticket listing, Vance will give remarks at Uline Shipping Supplies in Alburtis, which is just south of Allentown. 

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are available for up to one person per phone number on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Vance's upcoming visit to the Lehigh Valley comes about a week after President Trump visited the Poconos to speak about affordability and his economic agenda before a challenging midterm election season for congressional Republicans. 

Mr. Trump spoke at the campaign-style event at Mount Airy Casino Resort for more than 90 minutes, where he referred to affordability as a "Democratic hoax." He also veered off at times through the rally and spoke about immigration and his predecessor, former President Joe Biden. 

Mr. Trump and Vance won Pennsylvania in the 2024 election over former Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.  

