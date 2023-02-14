Watch: Donna Kelce mic'd up during Super Bowl celebration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the biggest storylines of Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs was Jason and Travis Kelce becoming the first brothers to play against each other in the big game.

Donna Kelce, their mother, consoled Jason after Philadelphia's 38-35 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night.

But on Tuesday, the NFL released audio of Donna Kelce mic'd up during the Chiefs celebrating their win.

In the video, it shows emotional moments with Donna Kelce and her two sons.

Donna Kelce sees Travis first, but then she surprises Jason after he was talking to a Chiefs player on the field.

"It was so fun watching you all week," Jason Kelce said to his mother while he wiped away tears.

Jason Kelce then told his mother to go celebrate with his younger brother, Travis.

Whenever the next episode of "New Heights," the Kelce brothers' podcast drops, it should be one for the ages as they'll recap the Super Bowl and more.