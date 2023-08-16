Watch CBS News
Local News

Former NBA player Jason Thompson holding Elite Basketball Camp in New Jersey

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

NBA veteran Jason Thompson giving young athletes chance to learn skills on and off court
NBA veteran Jason Thompson giving young athletes chance to learn skills on and off court 02:40

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Former NBA player and Rider University product Jason Thompson is giving young athletes a chance to learn skills they can use both on and off the court. Thompson is hosting an Elite Basketball Camp in West Deptford this week to share his skills with the next generation of basketball stars.

It was a packed house Wednesday at the River Winds Community Center with about 200 kids in Thompson's camp.

This unique weeklong experience will give boys and girls the opportunity to train with an expert.

The program is for second graders to high school seniors. The camp started Monday and ends Friday.

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.