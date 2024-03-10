Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announces retirement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are losing another longtime player from their roster.

Defensive end Fletcher Cox announced on Instagram Sunday that he's retiring after 12 seasons with the team.

"After much reflection, I have made the decision to retire from the game of football. I gave everything I had to this team and to this city," Cox wrote. "I don't know what's next for me, but I do know that I'm forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization. Go Birds!"

Cox joined the organization in April 2012 under then-head coach Andy Reid.

"I fulfilled a lifelong dream by making it to the NFL, but what I didn't know at the time was how much of an honor and privilege it would be to represent the City of Philadelphia and the Eagles organization for the next 12 seasons," Cox continued in his post.

The six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro also went on to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Don Smolenksi, coaches Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni and the entire Eagles support stuff. "You have all made a tremendous impact on my life and my career," he wrote.

Cox is the latest member of the Super Bowl LI-winning Eagles team to make a major announcement about his future. He now joins famed Eagles center Jason Kelce in retirement, who officially announced he's hanging up his cleats back on March 4.

On Saturday, March 9, Brandon Graham agreed to terms of a 1-year contract extension with the Eagles, fulfilling the defensive end's desire to play one more season with the team.

"BG, Kelce, Lane -- you guys will always have a special place in my heart," Cox said in the lengthy post. "Trent Cole – I'm so thankful for you taking me under your wing in my first year. I can only hope I was able to have the same kind of impact on others that you had on me."

Cox also served as an Eagles team captain for six consecutive seasons and played 188 regular season games with Philadelphia, ranking him first among defensive tackles and tied for third among all players in franchise history, according to the team. Throughout his prolific career, Cox had 70 quarterback sacks and three fumbles recovered for a touchdown, tied with Seth Joyner for the most in the Eagles history.

In a statement posted on the Eagles' social media pages, team owner Lurie said Cox "had a tremendous amount of respect for the game of football and the legacy he would one day be leaving behind, and that was reflected in the way he set the standard every single day whether on the practice field or in the locker room."

"We are incredibly thankful for everything he gave to our organization and to the city of Philadelphia over the years, and we wish him all the best as he embarks on the future," Lurie continued.