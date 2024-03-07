Watch CBS News
Jason Kelce, newly retired, will be featured on Campbell's Chunky soup can

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Bobbleheads, jumping through fire in Delco and now his own can of soup.

Newly retired Philadelphia Eagles great Jason Kelce will have his likeness and autograph featured on the new Campbell Chunk Co. "Legend Edition" soup can.

Campbell's is giving away 620 cans, a nod to Kelce's No. 62.

kelce-campbells.jpg
Campbell Chunk Co.

"I'm honored Campbell's® Chunky® created this 'Legend Edition' can to celebrate me and my football career," Kelce said in a statement. "And as an added bonus to this awesome can, it means a lot that Chunky is also donating to (Be)Philly, a charity I founded and have put a lot of heart into."

Campbell will also donate $62,000 to his charity, the (Be)Philly Foundation, which helps improve students' lives in the Philadelphia public school system.

Soup -- and Eagles fans -- can enter to get a can of Cambell's Chunky's "Legend Edition" soup.

Kelce officially retired from the NFL after 13 seasons on Monday during an emotional 40-plus minute press conference.

"It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. And I couldn't have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried," Kelce said Monday. "I don't know what's next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await. And I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here and that forever we can all share the bond of being Philadelphians."  

Tom Dougherty
headshot.jpg

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on March 7, 2024 / 3:43 PM EST

