Pennsylvania superintendent placed on leave after investigation found students with autism were abused

Investigation finds teacher and aide at Bucks County school abused nonverbal students with autism

Disability Rights Pennsylvania (DRP), a nonprofit that protects and advances the rights of people with disabilities, says its independent investigation found that a teacher and a teacher's aide at Jamison Elementary School in Central Bucks County abused nonverbal students with autism.

It also found that Central Bucks administrators misled both police and parents about the abuse.

During a meeting on Thursday, the school board announced Superintendent Steven Yanni was placed on administrative leave, effective immediately.

"We were totally shocked; totally shocked," said James Pepper, who is one of the parents of the students who were allegedly abused.

Pepper said he was shocked after hearing from Warwick Township Police that a staff member present in the classroom with his 9-year-old son said the child was allegedly abused in his Jamison Elementary classroom by a teacher and a teacher's aide last November. His son has autism and is nonverbal.

"He was restrained, his water was restricted from him, he was physically punished," Pepper said.

The Central Bucks County school District said it investigated and found no evidence of abuse.

But a report from DRP said it substantiated the witness's allegations.

Beginning in January, DRP interviewed 20 people and reviewed internal district emails, documents and school records, along with multiple ChildLine reports. ChildLine is a Pennsylvania service that people can call if they suspect child abuse or neglect.

DRP found that students in a special education classroom at Jamison were subjected to "abuse, neglect, illegal restraints ... aversive techniques, and disability discrimination" under state and federal law.

"When you have a child with special needs, especially one that is nonverbal, you place all of your trust in that person," Pepper said. "My wife and I say this all the time, 'We will never be the same people.'"

Pepper is also an elected school board member with the Central Bucks School District. He said Yanni misled him and other parents about what occurred.

"I received a phone call from the superintendent, where he said that the only concern that he had was that there was a personality conflict between my son's aide, who is a hero, and the teacher," Pepper said.

Yanni didn't respond to CBS News Philadelphia's request for comment.

Warwick Township Police investigated and presented their investigation to the Bucks County District Attorney's office, which said that they did not find anything criminal in nature.

As for the DRP report, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said in part: "The report by Disability Rights Pennsylvania identifies recommendations for the school district to consider, which include staff and administrator discipline, training, policy development, and additional safeguards for the safety and rights of students with disabilities. As the district attorney, it is not my place to weigh in on non-criminal matters. To do anything beyond that would be beyond the scope of my statutory authority."

Central Bucks County School District confirmed with CBS Philadelphia that the board, district, and district legal counsel have received the investigative report from DRP.

Dr. Charles Malone, the assistant superintendent with the Central Bucks School District, said in a statement in part: "The report contains concerning information that the board and district will review with utmost seriousness."

Pepper wants those responsible for any abusive actions to be held accountable.

"I will never stop until I get justice not just for my boy, but for all the children in that classroom," Pepper said.

People packed Thursday night's school board meeting, and many of them expressed concerns about the alleged abuse.

"These are children that don't have a voice, that aren't able to defend themselves," one person said during public comment.

"We see a broken and flawed system," another said. "Where is the accountability? Where is the transparency?"