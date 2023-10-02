James Harden skips Sixers' media day, continues to seek trade

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) -- Disgruntled guard James Harden skipped the Philadelphia 76ers media day Monday as he continues to seek a trade, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said.

Morey said he's working with Harden's representation to resolve the situation and will continue to work on a trade, but he expects the 34-year-old guard to show up to Sixers training camp. Training camp begins Tuesday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"He chose to be here, so he's on our roster," Morey said, referencing Harden exercising his player option in June.

The Sixers president said he won't move Harden unless the trade keeps the team in title contention, and the team will treat Harden like any other player as "required by the CBA."

"We'll either move James for a player of the caliber that helps our championship contention or for draft picks and things like that, that will allow us in short order to get a player like that," Morey said. "Short of that, it will continue as long as that takes."

Harden's relationship with the Sixers has been obliterated following an offseason in which he was fined $100,000 for publicly calling Morey a liar. Harden did pick up his $35.6 million contract option this season in June with the expectation the team would try to trade him. When no deal materialized for the seven-time All-NBA player, he blasted Morey at a promotional event in China.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said at the event. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Morey said the Sixers would welcome Harden back and would be excited if he chooses to help the team compete for a title.

New Sixers head coach Nick Nurse also expects Harden to report, but he said it's his job to have the team prepared either way.

"He shows up, we go," Nurse said. "If he doesn't, we go."

Nurse, who was hired as the Sixers' head coach in the offseason, said during his June 1 introductory news conference that he had spoken with Harden and would be happy to work with the guard.

The news conference pre-dated Harden's opt-in and subsequent trade request.

"I think winning is always the sell," Nurse said in June. "Can we be good enough to win it all? That's got to be a goal of his, and if it is, then he should stay here and play with us because there's a possibility of that."