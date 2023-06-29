Watch CBS News
James Harden opts into contract; Sixers working to trade former MVP: source

By Tom Ignudo, Pat Gallen

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers' offseason just took a major plot twist. 

James Harden opted into his $35.6 million contract on Thursday in order for the 33-year-old former MVP and the Sixers to work on a trade out of Philadelphia, a league source told CBS News Philadelphia.

Harden averaged 21 points, 10.7 assists and shot 38.5% from downtown in the regular season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

First published on June 29, 2023 / 4:55 PM

