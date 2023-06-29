James Harden opts into contract; Sixers working to trade former MVP: source

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers' offseason just took a major plot twist.

James Harden opted into his $35.6 million contract on Thursday in order for the 33-year-old former MVP and the Sixers to work on a trade out of Philadelphia, a league source told CBS News Philadelphia.

Harden averaged 21 points, 10.7 assists and shot 38.5% from downtown in the regular season.

JUST IN: James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season – in order for the 10-time All-Star and the 76ers to work together on a trade out of Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2023

