James Harden opts into contract; Sixers working to trade former MVP: source
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers' offseason just took a major plot twist.
James Harden opted into his $35.6 million contract on Thursday in order for the 33-year-old former MVP and the Sixers to work on a trade out of Philadelphia, a league source told CBS News Philadelphia.
Harden averaged 21 points, 10.7 assists and shot 38.5% from downtown in the regular season.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.