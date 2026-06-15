2 Philadelphia restaurants win 2026 James Beard Awards

Two Philadelphia restaurants won James Beard Awards Monday night at the annual ceremony in Chicago.

Jesse Ito at Royal Sushi & Izakaya wins James Beard Award

Jesse Ito, a chef at Royal Sushi & Izakaya in Philadelphia, won the best chef award for the Mid-Atlantic region (Washington, D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia).

Jesse Ito (L) attends the 2026 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards on June 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation) Getty Images

Ito beat out several other finalists to win the award, including Amanda Shulman at Her Place Supper Club and Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate at Honeysuckle in Philadelphia.

"This is for the city of Philly — one of the best food cities in the country," Ito said in his acceptance speech. "So honored to be a part of the community and to bring this home."

Ito said his journey to becoming a James Beard Award-winning chef started at his parents' restaurant in South Jersey 23 years ago.

"When I was a dishwasher at my parents' small Japanese BYO in Southern Jersey, I never would've dreamed that I would be standing here today," Ito said.

"We went through so much hardship," he added. "I'll never forget the struggle, just be here. This is for you guys. I love you so much."

Kalaya in Philadelphia wins James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant

Kalaya, which is located in on the border of Fishtown and Kensington, also won a James Beard Award Monday night.

The Thai restaurant located on West Palmer Street won the Outstanding Restaurant Award, which is a top honor. Kalaya beat out four restaurants from across the country to win the award.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Greg Root, Ziv Katalan, Nick Kennedy and Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon speak onstage during the 2026 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards on June 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Daniel Boczarski

Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon, the owner and chef at Kalaya, thanked the city of Philadelphia, her staff, her husband, business partners and others in her acceptance speech, and especially her mother.

"This award is for her, for us. That we celebrate the food of our country, our hometown. The food that is unadulterated represents our food the way it should be. It's never too spicy, it's flavorful," Suntaranon said with a smile.