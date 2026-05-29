Philadelphia 76ers reportedly hire Cavaliers GM Mike Gansey as new President of Basketball Operations

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly hiring Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey as the team's president of basketball operations, sources say.

League sources tell CBS News Philadelphia Gansey agreed to the role just days after the Cavs were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Gansey, who has been with Cleveland since 2011 and was named the GM there in 2022, helped build a team that recently made a deep playoff run.

He now takes over in Philly after the Sixers moved on from Daryl Morey, who was fired following a second-round exit to the Knicks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.