Eagles QB Jalen Hurts surprises young athletes at football game as Kellogg's donates to the Philadelphia School District

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts surprises young athletes in Philadelphia during event with Tony the Tiger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of Philly kids got a big surprise during CBS Sports Gameday Experience. Students with the School District of Philadelphia had no idea what was in store for them at the Germantown Supersite on Sunday.

"Well, we got the opportunity to be sponsored from Frosted Flakes and a football player is coming," Twelve-year-old Kayla Harrison said.

Through Mission Tiger and CBS Gameday Experience, middle schools across Philly will get funding to go toward their football programs.

Angel Huesa, 13, says he's thankful to be part of one of the programs getting a helping hand.

"It feels amazing. It's great. I never thought I'd be here," Huesa, a Francis Hopkins football player, said.

After players practiced and ran drills with Tony the Tiger, it was time for the big reveal.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says surprising these young athletes reminds him of why he started playing in the first place.

"I know these things go a long way, so just being out here, being able to impact and put a smile on their face and see them do what they love, playing ball. It's beautiful," Hurts said.

After that big surprise by Hurts, the kids took to the field in a flag football scrimmage game. And after all of the festivities Sunday, they'll be able to take home these brand new jerseys they're wearing.

Players from Francis Hopkins and Middle Years Alternative Schools went head-to-head while Hurts gave out a few pointers.

"No, I actually told him he looked like number 1 for the Eagles out there," Hurts said.

As sports programs continue to face funding issues, Hurts hopes this donation can help Philly kids stay on the field.

"These are kids that have big dreams and they haven't really had the resources they need to kind of chase them," Hurts said. "So, giving a donation with Frosted Flakes and I decided to give, hopefully it can make a change for them and be a big help to them, so that's what it's all about in the end."