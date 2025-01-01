Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol, Eagles open 21-day practice window for Dallas Goedert

Saquon Barkley says he understands Nick Sirianni's decision to rest Eagles starters vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol on Wednesday before the team's regular-season finale against the New York Giants on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough due to the concussion he suffered in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders that forced him to miss Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He's also dealing with an injury on his left ring finger.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said during a news conference on Wednesday that they're just taking it day by day when it comes to Hurts.

"I don't think I [can] talk about the protocol," Sirianni said. "Protocol is what it is. Again, we listen to the doctors, we follow the doctors' advice in this. They do this by design, so the people that are involved in the concussion protocol are the ones that are handling those things."

Hurts likely wouldn't play in the regular season finale against the Giants as the Eagles are set to rest their starters, including running back Saquon Barkley, who is in striking distance of Eric Dickerson's NFL all-time rushing record.

Hurts was one of many Birds starters who popped up on Wednesday's injury report. Most of the team's starters were on the report with rest, but it's also looking like Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett will miss Sunday's game against New York.

Injury Update: TE Dallas Goedert (knee) was estimated as a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough. https://t.co/gyJekYg1hj — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2025

Pickett didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a rib injury that forced him to exit Sunday's game, so it's looking like third-string quarterback Tanner McKee might get his first career start in Week 18.

McKee got his first regular-season action on Sunday and completed 3 of his 4 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Eagles open 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert

The Eagles appear to be getting some reinforcements back for the playoffs. The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Dallas Goedert, who was placed on injured reserve in early December with a knee injury and missed the last four games. So far, Goedert has missed seven games this season.

Goedert was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough, but the Eagles are taking a wait and see approach on when he returns.

"We'll see. It's hard to tell. You can never really tell," Sirianni said. "Getting back on the field and doing things, started his window, and it'll be super important to have him back. He's a great football player who has helped this team win a lot of football games. So really excited for the possibility of getting him back, and like I said, we'll see when that happens. But it's just good to get him back on the field and get him practicing again, seeing him out there because he is a presence for our offense."

In nine games this season, Goedert has 38 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.