Eagles' Saquon Barkley is unlikely to play Sunday vs. New York, Sirianni says

NFL rushing leader and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will sit out the team's final game of the season against the New York Giants, coach Nick Sirianni announced in a news conference on Wednesday.

"We're gonna rest some guys," Sirianni said in a news conference. "He'll probably be somebody that rests."

The coach spoke ahead of the Birds' final game of the season against the New York Giants, following a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley, 27, is the league leader in rushing yards with 2,005, over 200 more than the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry. It's the most in Barkley's career and he's only the ninth RB in history to hit the 2,000 mark.

He only needed 101 more to beat the season record of 2,105, set by Eric Dickerson when he played for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

Dickerson has said he doesn't want his record to be broken. And the Eagles are mathematically locked in to the No. 2 seed in the NFC, with the Detroit Lions having locked up the first seed.

"Obviously it's a very special record that's been standing for a very long time by a great player, it's a team record that everyone's involved in... but at the end of the day, you try to do what's best for the team," Sirianni said. "Our goals are to have success and to play good the next game we play, not only New York but the next team after that."

The Eagles don't really have anything to play for on Sunday, and the team will sit some players to keep them healthy for the playoffs — and get them some rest, considering the Birds haven't had a week off since the very early Week 5 bye week.

"We have just selfless guys who want to do what's best for the football team and get some guys some rest who have been grinding for the past 12 weeks," Sirianni said.

Still, Barkley's shot at the record was alluring — especially to fans. Over 60% of the voters in our poll on Instagram (@CBSPhiladelphia) wanted Barkley to play for the record. But, Sirianni and the Eagles leadership made their choice.

"I would love him to have the record but you know, of course we need him way bigger than the record," cornerback Darius Slay said recently. "I would love for him to have that record, definitely after what Dickerson said too."

"Take the week off buddy. Take it off," one fan said this week. "Winning the Super Bowl's a bigger deal."

Super Bowl LIX will be on Feb. 9. 2025, which, by the way, would be Barkley's 28th birthday.