Police searching for missing 10-year-old girl in West Philadelphia

Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl who has been missing from West Philadelphia for more than a week.

Jalayshia Alford was last seen around 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the 500 block of North Simpson Street, according to police.

Alford, who also goes by "Malayshia" or "May," is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and about 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Pennsylvania State Police issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory on Monday, saying Philadelphia police believe Alford may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Neighbors on North Simpson Street told CBS News Philadelphia they have seen a significant police presence in the area as investigators continue searching for the girl.

Rhonda Wilson, a block captain, said she has known for several days that Alford was missing and said she saw police canines assisting in the search with police.

"There were dogs and officers going back and forth into the home," Wilson said.

Wilson said officers have also been speaking with neighbors and asking them to check home surveillance systems for anything that could help the investigation.

"The officers were asking folks to look at their Ring camera," she said.

Deborah Jenkins, another neighbor, said she only learned Monday that Alford was missing after seeing police activity in the neighborhood.

"They were down there — you can see they were investigating something," Jenkins said.

Police have released few details about the circumstances surrounding Alford's disappearance. They said they have been in contact with members of her family but have not publicly said what investigators have learned.

Anyone with information about Alford's whereabouts is asked to contact police.