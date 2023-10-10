South Jersey Jewish community to gather in Cherry Hill to show support for Israel

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Communities across the country will gather Tuesday night to show their support for Israel as the deadly conflict continues.

Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill will hold a solidarity gathering to bring the South Jersey Jewish community together. Leaders said they want everyone to know they can get through this.

"This is our humanity gone awry, and what happened and what is happening is barbaric," Jennifer Dubrow Weiss, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey, said.

The Jewish community in South Jersey has watched on in horror as more than 1,000 people have been killed in the fighting between Israel and Hamas. Many in the area have family or friends in Israel, including Barbara Weisman, who has been in touch with a cousin.

"He's in the West Bank with his family, and he keeps in touch with us to tell us how he's doing and whether it's safe or not," Weisman said.

To show support for Israel, the Jewish Federation of South Jersey is holding Tuesday night's solidarity gathering.

"We stand with our brothers and our sisters in our homeland," Ed Rivkin, of the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey, said. "And we as a community will grow, and we will get through this together."

But they aren't the only ones looking to send a message in the state.

"It's important to note that what's happening is not happening in a vacuum," Dina Sayedahmed, of CAIR-NJ, said.

Sayedahmed said the Council on American Islamic Relations New Jersey does not support Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by the United States. But they do support Palestinians caught in the middle of the conflict. They're asking state leaders to look at the entire picture.

"Speak with Palestinian human rights advocates who can tell you the situation on the ground and give you that perspective," Sayedahmed said. "Which is very much needed because it's not one-sided. This is an equation."

The solidarity gathering is set to start at 7 p.m.