All signs point toward Nick Sirianni returning as Philadelphia Eagles head coach: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It appears Nick Sirianni isn't heading anywhere -- at least not before the 2024 season.

All signs point toward the Philadelphia Eagles head coach returning for the upcoming season after a disastrous end to the 2023 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

"All signs continue to point to Nick Sirianni returning to the Philadelphia Eagles," Schefter said on ESPN. "It's now Sunday. They lost Monday. They haven't done anything. There are expected to be widespread changes on the assistant coaching staff, but now, almost a week after their last loss, Sirianni remains and it seems like the point to him staying on there in Philadelphia without a head coaching change."

The Eagles haven't officially said anything in regards to Sirianni's future with the team, but it seems like he'll be back as the team's head coach for a fourth season.

Sirianni's Eagles flamed out in the 2023 season after starting 10-1 with the best record in the NFL, which brought his job security into question. The Birds lost six of their final seven games, including a 31-9 playoff exit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild card round.

Sirianni reportedly met with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Friday and presented a plan to get the Eagles back on track, which would likely include changes at offensive and defensive coordinator. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo mentioned Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter as a name to watch to possibly join Sirianni's staff.

General manager Howie Roseman and Sirianni reportedly began reaching out to coaches to join the Eagles' staff last week following the playoff exit.

With "widespread changes" anticipated to Sirianni's assistant coaching staff, defensive coordinator Sean Desai, senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson likely won't be back in Philly for the 2024 season. Patricia took over the team's de facto defensive coordinator midway through the year after Sirianni demoted Desai.

Johnson has had several interviews for head coaching gigs across the league since the season ended, including one with the Tennessee Titans.