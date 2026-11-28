The Philadelphia 76ers will be without stars LeBron James and Joel Embiid for Saturday night's game against the Houston Rockets due to injury management.

James (low back/sciatica management) scored 21 points in 27 minutes during Friday's 111-87 win over the Indiana Pacers, while Embiid (right foot plantar fascia management) added 14 points in 28 minutes. Neither player has appeared in both games of a back-to-back this season.

The Sixers were already without star forward Jaylen Brown, who will miss his second consecutive game due to left hamstring injury management. Brown suffered the injury, which forced him to miss two games earlier this month, during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Miami Heat. The team announced Friday that an MRI revealed no aggravation or new injury.

Philadelphia 76ers center/forward Joel Embiid (21) reaches for a rebound against Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Slawson (18) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler/AP

Forward Dean Wade will also miss his second straight game due to left hamstring injury management.

Philadelphia (16-4) enters Saturday's game tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the NBA's best record, three games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons for first place in the Eastern Conference.