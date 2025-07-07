Meet the former Flyers dentist and lifelong Philadelphian who celebrated his 100th birthday

A special birthday party was held in Bala Cynwyd on Monday for a former Philadelphia dentist, who turned 100 years old. He's full of fun memories, including how he got a Stanley Cup right from the Flyers.

Doctors said living to 100 depends on good genes, healthy living and lots of good luck. It was all celebrated on Monday for Dr. Irvin Paul.

Surrounded by family and staff at the Hearth at Drexel, this centenarian is center stage and said he's lucky to be 100.

"I still have my marbles, which a lot of people in this place don't," Paul said.

Paul, a lifelong Philadelphian, is a retired dentist who was at one time the dentist for the Flyers during the glory days of the franchise.

Paul proudly wears the ring from 1974, and remembers being busy with his hockey players.

"A lot of times they needed me because teeth [were] knocked out, one guy had a broken jaw, I had to set it down there," Paul said.

Paul took care of the Flyers and was also a dental professor at the University of Pennsylvania and helped run the Cleft Palate Center. He marvels at all the dental advances he's seen.

"Everything we do is so far advanced over when I started with it's hard to believe," Paul said.

Paul's recipe for longevity is staying active with a lot of friends and family, and not eating or drinking too much.

"Eating a hamburger every day is not going to do much for you," Paul said.

His other piece of advice is: "Try not to let everything knock you down."

Paul has been looking at the bright side of life for a very long time now.

The number of people reaching the age of 100 is growing, but the vast majority are women.

Paul said he's happy to break that trend.