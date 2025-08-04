Watch CBS News
Construction crew strikes gas line, leading to leak and fire in Evesham Township, New Jersey

By Eva Andersen, Casey Kuhn

/ CBS Philadelphia

A gas leak fire led to the evacuation of several homes in Evesham Township, New Jersey, on Monday morning, according to police.

Evesham Township police say a gas line was struck by a construction crew around 9:30 a.m. at Iron Gate and Nottingham roads.

Construction workers accidentally ruptured a gas line while doing excavation work, leading to a leak and fire, police say.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as firefighters battled the blaze, which police say has since been placed under control.

evesham-township-fire.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

South Jersey Gas is at the scene assessing the damage and working on necessary repairs, police say.

No injuries and no structural damage were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

