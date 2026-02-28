Philadelphia-area religious leaders react to U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran as protesters rally outside City Hall

Standing outside Philadelphia City Hall waving flags and holding signs, a group of demonstrators mobilized Saturday calling for "No War With Iran" after waking up to the news the U.S. and Israel had launched airstrikes targeting the Iranian regime.

"I was mortified and so upset that the first thing I did was to look to see if there was any place I could protest today," Port Richmond resident Jean Korey said.

"It's horrendous, it's unnecessary," said David Gibson, with the group Peace, Justice, Sustainability Now.

Gibson helped organize a protest calling the United State's response unproductive, and says he feels for any innocent civilians who were killed.

"No one is supporting the Iranian regime, but war is not the answer. This is going to make it worse on the Iranian people," Gibson said.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia also reacted Saturday and released a statement that said, "The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia prays for the success of the joint United States and Israeli actions in Iran and the safety of the brave fighters of the United States Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces carrying them out. We are closely monitoring events on the ground and communicating with our colleagues and partners in Israel."

"Whether it was today, or whether it was a month from now, or six months from now, the threat to Israel, the threat to United States military lives was always going to be at risk," Geri Newburge, a rabbi at Main Line Reform Temple, said.

Newburge said she was surprised by the news Saturday, but knew an attack was imminent, and there was likely no other option.

Now, she's concerned for several members of her congregation In Israel, including a student studying in Tel Aviv, after Iran launched retaliatory strikes hitting Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

"As a parent it is terrifying to think your child is in direct line of fire and in harm's way so profoundly," Newburge said.

As peaceful protests are held here at home, security is now top of mind for many.

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security posted on social media it is keeping a close eye on the situation and coordinating with state, federal, and local partners.

Philadelphia Police say they are monitoring developments overseas, and although there are no credible threats in the city, patrols have been increased around houses of worship and cultural sites out of an abundance of caution.